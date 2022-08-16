LASD deputies shoot man who allegedly shot partner in domestic dispute near Compton

Authorities shot a man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute turned shooting in the unincorporated area of Rosewood early Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a residence on W. Redondo Beach Boulevard at around 12:35 a.m. after reports of a domestic dispute in the area.

When they arrived, they found that a woman had been shot at the scene and were confronted by the man who allegedly shot her.

After the suspect failed to comply with the officer's demands, they shot him.

Both the man and the woman were taken to nearby hospitals for what were considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.