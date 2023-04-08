LASD deputies open fire on suspect in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department deputies opened fire on a suspect in South Los Angeles on Saturday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though deputies were dispatched to the area near 87th Street and Western Avenue a little before 2:55 p.m. for unknown reasons.

At some point, they opened fire on a suspect.

Deputies did not confirm whether the suspect was struck by gunfire.

No deputies were injured.

Investigators did not provide any further information.