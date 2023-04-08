Watch CBS News
LASD deputies open fire on suspect in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department deputies opened fire on a suspect in South Los Angeles on Saturday. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though deputies were dispatched to the area near 87th Street and Western Avenue a little before 2:55 p.m. for unknown reasons. 

At some point, they opened fire on a suspect. 

Deputies did not confirm whether the suspect was struck by gunfire. 

No deputies were injured. 

Investigators did not provide any further information.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 5:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

