Large vigil shuts down Saticoy Street in North Hollywood

The Los Angeles Police Department responded in droves to break up a large vigil that was blocking Saticoy Street near Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Dozens of people arrived at this vigil to mourn someone killed last night. Officers originally responded because the crowd was blocking the street.

Officers and mourners stand at opposite ends of the street in North Hollywood. KCAL News

When they arrived, officers put on their riot gear and blocked off Saticoy Street leading to Laurel Canyon Boulevard in North Hollywood.

The officers held their positions and did not approach the crowd for several minutes to allow them to disperse at their own accord.

After some time, one of the people from the crowd approached the officers and engaged in a conversation with them. Shortly after, the officers started to march towards the vigil which was mostly deserted at this point with most of the crowd going into a nearby yard and home.

The same man that was talking to the police earlier continued to converse with the officers as the rest of the crowd stayed behind a gated fence next to dozens of lit candles.

At around 10:10 p.m., police left the scene and the crowd returned to blocking part of the road.