Large tree comes crashing down in Hollywood Hills neighborhood

A large tree came crashing down onto a street in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning, knocking out power to hundreds of homes and businesses in the area.

The tree came down sometime before 4:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Ivar Avenue in the Hollywood Dell, just off the 101 Freeway, a few blocks north of Franklin Avenue. Footage from Sky2 showing the tree having landed on cars in the parking lot of an apartment building.

There was no word of any injuries.

The fallen tree also brought down power lines and knocked out electricity to 839 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers, the agency reported.

Crews were on scene working removing the tree and making repairs. Power was expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall.