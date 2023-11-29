Large stretch of Laguna Beach coastline closed due to 94,500-gallon sewage spill

A large stretch along the coastline of Laguna Beach is closed due to a 94,500-gallon sewage spill on Wednesday.

Swimmers and surfers will not be allowed to go in the waters stretching from Laguna Ave to Blue Lagoon, according to the OC Health Care Agency's Environmental Health Division.

The following beaches are currently closed:

Blue Lagoon Beach

Victoria Beach



Pearl Street Beach

Bluebird Canyon

Cleo Street Beach

North end of Hotel Laguna

Health officials said the spill was caused by a break in a "force main sewer line" in Laguna Beach.

"The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards," according to OCHCA.

Residents can get up-to-date information on beach closures here or by calling 714-433-6400.