Watch CBS News
Local News

Large stretch of Laguna Beach coastline closed due to 94,500-gallon sewage spill

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A large stretch along the coastline of Laguna Beach is closed due to a 94,500-gallon sewage spill on Wednesday.

Swimmers and surfers will not be allowed to go in the waters stretching from Laguna Ave to Blue Lagoon, according to the OC Health Care Agency's Environmental Health Division.

The following beaches are currently closed:

  • Blue Lagoon Beach
  • Victoria Beach
  • Pearl Street Beach
  • Bluebird Canyon
  • Cleo Street Beach
  • North end of Hotel Laguna

Health officials said the spill was caused by a break in a "force main sewer line" in Laguna Beach.

"The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards," according to OCHCA.

Residents can get up-to-date information on beach closures here or by calling 714-433-6400.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 12:16 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.