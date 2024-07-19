Large fire burning in San Gabriel Valley causes air quality concerns heading into weekend

A pair of large fires burning in the San Gabriel Valley have prompted officials to issue an advisory for residents due to air quality concerns.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Wildfire Smoke Advisory starting Friday evening and lasting through Saturday afternoon due mostly to the Fork Fire, which has currently engulfed nearly 300 acres of brush in the San Gabriel Mountains above Glendora.

Officials say that the smoke from the fire will cause elevated levels of fine particulate matter in parts of the mountains, including Mt. Baldy and Crestline. The Air Quality Index may reach unhealthy levels or higher in the areas most impacted by smoke.

People living in the impacted areas are reminded to limit their exposure outdoors, keep doors and windows closed and avoid vigorous physical activity. Additionally, they are advised to run their air conditioning and any air purifiers if possible.

"In addition, it's best to avoid using swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air," a statement from South Coats AQMD said. "Residents should also avoid burning wood in their fireplaces or firepits."

Anyone who must be outside is urged to wear a face mask for some protection from the smoke.

On top of the Fork Fire, crews are also battling a nearly 40-acre brush fire burning off the I-210 Freeway near Tujunga.

The Air Quality Index can be viewed here.