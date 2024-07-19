2 children hurt as Fork Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest

Fork Fire injures 2 children in the San Gabriel Mountains above Glendora

Fork Fire injures 2 children in the San Gabriel Mountains above Glendora

Fork Fire injures 2 children in the San Gabriel Mountains above Glendora

At least two children suffered injuries after a fire rapidly grew in the Angeles National Forest.

The children suffered smoke inhalation injuries.

It started in the San Gabriel Mountains above Glendora at about 3:10 p.m. near the East Fork Road area. The Angeles National Forest dubbed the blaze the Fork Fire. As of 4 p.m., the wildfire was around 75 acres. So far, crews have 0% containment.

The Angeles National Forest issued evacuation orders with a staging area in the parking lot with trail access to the Bridge to Nowhere. East Fork Road is closed from Highway 39 to Glendora Mountain Road.

#ForkFire

New wildfire reported in the East Fork area of the Angeles National Forest.



Evacuation in area. More to share shortly. pic.twitter.com/VV45AJGATn — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) July 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.