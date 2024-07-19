Watch CBS News
2 children hurt as Fork Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

At least two children suffered injuries after a fire rapidly grew in the Angeles National Forest. 

The children suffered smoke inhalation injuries.  

It started in the San Gabriel Mountains above Glendora at about 3:10 p.m. near the East Fork Road area. The Angeles National Forest dubbed the blaze the Fork Fire. As of 4 p.m., the wildfire was around 75 acres. So far, crews have 0% containment. 

The Angeles National Forest issued evacuation orders with a staging area in the parking lot with trail access to the Bridge to Nowhere. East Fork Road is closed from Highway 39 to Glendora Mountain Road. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

