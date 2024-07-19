2 children hurt as Fork Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest
At least two children suffered injuries after a fire rapidly grew in the Angeles National Forest.
The children suffered smoke inhalation injuries.
It started in the San Gabriel Mountains above Glendora at about 3:10 p.m. near the East Fork Road area. The Angeles National Forest dubbed the blaze the Fork Fire. As of 4 p.m., the wildfire was around 75 acres. So far, crews have 0% containment.
The Angeles National Forest issued evacuation orders with a staging area in the parking lot with trail access to the Bridge to Nowhere. East Fork Road is closed from Highway 39 to Glendora Mountain Road.
