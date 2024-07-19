Crews battling brush fire burning near 210 Freeway in Tujunga

Wildfire burns right next to 210 Freeway near Tujunga

Firefighters are working to gain the upper hand on a nearly 30-acre brush fire burning off the side of the 210 Freeway near La Tuna Canyon Road in Tujunga.

View of the smoke from the brush fire burning off the side of I-210 near Tujunga from SkyCal. KCAL News

The blaze was reported a little before 4:15 p.m. near eastbound lanes of the freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At the latest, crews say that the fire had consumed 29 acres of brush on the embankment of the busy thoroughfare.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel are assisting in the firefight.

With SkyCal overhead, traffic on the freeway could be seen slowing to a crawl as firefighters blocked lanes with their equipment.

California Highway Patrol officers issued a SigAlert for the rightmost lanes to allow crews access to the area.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.