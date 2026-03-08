Larchmont home gutted by fire before Los Angeles Fire Department crews control flames

A vacant home in the Larchmont neighborhood was gutted by fire on Sunday afternoon before firefighters could control the blaze.

It was reported at around 2:20 p.m. at a single-story house in the 500 block of N. St. Andrews Place, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The charred remnants of the St. Andrews Place home that caught fire in the Larchmont area on Sunday, March, 8, 2026. CBS LA

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze for just over an hour before they were able to completely extinguish the flames, crews said.

"Primary and secondary searches were completed with no victims found inside the structure," firefighters said.

Search dogs were requested to conduct a more thorough search of the property out of an abundance of caution, LAFD officials noted.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and arson units were called to the scene to assist with the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Video from the scene shows a massive cloud of black smoke extended from the burning structure on Sunday afternoon. SkyCal flew overhead after the fire had been extinguished, which showed the charred remains of where the home once stood.