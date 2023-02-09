LAPD Sgt. celebrates his last chemotherapy treatment with department support

For the past six weeks, LAPD officers have been with retired LAPD Sgt.Neil Wank every day at the hospital as he has undergone radiation and chemotherapy treatments for aggressive brain cancer.

Thursday was a day of celebration at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as Wank's fellow Hollywood Division officers walked down the hospital halls with him for his final chemotherapy treatment.

"The fight was never going to leave me, but having them behind me makes it just a little bit easier to fight harder, knowing if there is a stumble they will catch me," said Wank.

Wank's family joined his police family and medical staff to celebrate his final treatment. Officers presented Wank with an honorary Hollywood Star on behalf of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"The amazing thing about Neil is that it's not just been him on this journey alone. Everyday he's been flanked by all the people who really just love him and have supported him -- that's he's supported over the years," said Dr. Jethro Hu, Cedars-Sinai neuro-oncologist

Before Wank walked out the hospital doors, he rang the "Good Luck" bell, knowing he still has a journey before him. His diagnosis is stage 4 glioblastoma, so although he is done with chemo, hospital staff says he will require further medical care.

Wank's former LAPD Hollywood Division department says the 26-year veteran is known for building trust and strong relationships in his community.