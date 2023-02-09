Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD Sgt. celebrates his last chemotherapy treatment with department support

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

LAPD Sgt. Neil Wank celebrates his last round of chemotherapy
LAPD Sgt. Neil Wank celebrates his last round of chemotherapy 02:11

For the past six weeks, LAPD officers have been with retired LAPD Sgt.Neil Wank every day at the hospital as he has undergone radiation and chemotherapy treatments for aggressive brain cancer.

Thursday was a day of celebration at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as Wank's fellow Hollywood Division officers walked down the hospital halls with him for his final chemotherapy treatment.

"The fight was never going to leave me, but having them behind me makes it just a little bit easier to fight harder, knowing if there is a stumble they will catch me," said Wank.  

Wank's family joined his police family and medical staff to celebrate his final treatment. Officers presented Wank with an honorary Hollywood Star on behalf of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"The amazing thing about Neil is that it's not just been him on this journey alone. Everyday he's been flanked by all the people who really just love him and have supported him -- that's he's supported over the years," said Dr. Jethro Hu, Cedars-Sinai neuro-oncologist  

Before Wank walked out the hospital doors, he rang the "Good Luck" bell, knowing he still has a journey before him. His diagnosis is stage 4 glioblastoma, so although he is done with chemo, hospital staff says he will require further medical care.

Wank's former LAPD Hollywood Division department says the 26-year veteran is known for building trust and strong relationships in his community.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 2:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.