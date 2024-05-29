LAPD seizes large quantity of fireworks during bust in Gardena

Los Angeles police seize large quantity of fireworks during bust in Gardena

The Los Angeles Police Department seized a lot of fireworks during a bust in Gardena Wednesday night.

Officers from the department's Harbor Division served a search warrant at the 1600 block of W. 146th Street at about 7 p.m. Investigators discovered a large cache of fireworks inside what appeared to be a garage. The exact amount of fireworks seized is unclear.

LAPD's bomb squad responded to the bust, but officers believed there was no threat to the public and would not evacuate nearby residents.