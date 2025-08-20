Watch CBS News
LAPD seizes cache of guns during domestic violence call in downtown

Matthew Rodriguez
LAPD seizes small cache of guns from downtown apartment
The Los Angeles Police Department seized a small cache of guns during a domestic violence investigation inside a downtown apartment unit. 

"One of the sure ways to get firearms seized is being involved in domestic violence," Capt. Lillian Carranza, who oversees the downtown LA station, post on X. "Under California Penal Code § 18250, officers responding to a domestic violence call are required to seize any firearms or ammunition. They must be held for at least 48 hours."

After arriving at the apartment in the corner of West 8th Street and Francisco Street, police found seven guns during a protective sweep of the unit. Officers confiscated seven guns, including several rifles and two ghost guns. 

LAPD said there were four people inside the apartment, none of whom claimed ownership of the weapons. Officers did not arrest anyone as of Wednesday. 

LAPD's Central Station handed over the case to the department's Gang and Narcotics Division.

