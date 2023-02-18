LAPD seeks help with a rash of BB gun, pellet gun shootings in Westlake district

A person was shot in the head Thursday with a BB gun in the latest of a string of six predawn projectile shootings in the Westlake district since mid-December, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Wilshire Boulevard, between Alvarado Street and the Harbor 110 Freeway.

The shootings began in the early morning hours Dec. 14 where one victim was standing outside a tent near Wilshire Boulevard and Lucas Avenue and another victim was asleep inside the tent when the first victim was struck by an unknown projectile and the second victim was hit in the right cheek.

The other shootings occurred:

-- between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Dec. 20 in the area of Whitmer and Ingraham streets where the victim was shot in the face by an assailant armed with a BB or pellet gun.

-- around 2 a.m. on Dec. 23 where the victim was shot in the back with a bullet with an unknown caliber around 2 a.m. in the area near Wilshire Boulevard and Whitmer Street.

-- approximately 5:10 a.m. Jan. 12 when a person sitting in a wheelchair sustained two shots to the head in the 1200 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

-- at 3 a.m. Jan. 14, another victim was shot by an unknown assailant at 3 a.m. in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Whitmer Street.

Anyone with information about these shootings was asked to call the LAPD's Rampart Community Police Station at 213-484-3631