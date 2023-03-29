LAPD searching for pair of suspects connected to diamond robbery in Downtown L.A.

LAPD searching for suspects armed with taser who robbed person of diamonds in DTLA

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who they believe to be connected to a robbery in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, in which a person was robbed of diamonds.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred just before 12:40 p.m. when two men approached a person in the 600 block of Hill Street while armed with a taser.

It's unclear in what capacity the diamonds were taken, though police say that the person robbed was likely connected to some jewelry store in the area.

The suspects fled from the area in a dark-colored BMW that had no license plates.

They have not yet determined a value for the stolen gems.