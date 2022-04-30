LAPD searching for man responsible for two burglaries at a Hollywood apartment complex

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seeking public assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries that took place at an apartment complex in Hollywood.

Surveillance footage from one of the units shows the man walking through the hall back on April 3, when the first burglary occurred.

In that instance, he reportedly entered an apartment while the victims were inside sleeping, stealing their property including credit cards, which he used "at several stores across Los Angeles."

Police reported that on April 25 the man returned to the apartment complex and burglarized another unit in the complex.

Apparently, he returned yet again just two days later, where he was "confronted by the victim of the prior incident and left without committing a burglary."

Authorities have described him as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, and that he frequents the areas of 54th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson and Western avenues.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at (213) 972-2929.