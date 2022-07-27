LAPD says it will deploy more officers to San Pedro's Peck Park after deadly shooting

Inside an auditorium packed full of 200 people, Los Angeles police announced that it will bolster its presence at San Pedro's Peck Park after a deadly shooting.

"You're going to see cops in their cars. You're going to see cops on bicycles. You're going to see cops on ATVs. You're going to see cops on horses," said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brent McGuyre.

The LAPD delivered the news to the community two days after eight people were shot at Peck Park, two of whom died. During the meeting, the department said it wanted to restore the sense of safety as well as to clarify the events leading up to the shooting.

"It wasn't a team-on-team versus each other," said Capt. Adrian Gonzalez. "It wasn't gang-on-gang versus each other. It was a couple of individuals, who have identified, who had a dispute."

On the day of the shooting hundreds crowded the park for a softball game featuring ex-gang members, part of a league committed to peace, and a lowrider birthday party.

The game had proper permits for 100 people, but the party did not — an issue that many neighbors brought up at the meeting. The residents suggested when hundreds show up to the park it should trigger a response from park rangers or police.

"I'm still very curious about what the permitting process is and if there is any kind of quantitative assessment of risk when you just issue a permit," one resident said during the community meeting.

Lowrider club members agreed that having police helps when crowds begin to grow.

"Just one car's presence will keep the traffic flowing. That's all we need. That's not even hard," said club member Andre Pierson.