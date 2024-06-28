LAPD releases sketch of man who allegedly tried to rape woman in Canoga Park

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department released a composite sketch of the man accused of trying to rape a woman in Canoga Park.

The alleged attack happened at 10:30 p.m. on June 23 near Roscoe Boulevard and Owensmouth Avenue. The suspect appears to follow a 24-year-old woman for about half a block in security camera footage released by investigators. Detectives said the man tried to sexually assault the victim before running eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard.

Police believe the suspect is about 25 to 30 years old, weighs roughly 200 pounds, and is about six feet tall. Detectives also said he has black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a red shirt, orange and blue long-sleeve flannel, and dark blue pants.

LAPD detectives released this sketch of the man they believe attacked a woman in Canoga Park. LAPD

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Padilla at (818) 756-3264 or 1(877) 527-3247. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website.