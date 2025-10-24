DUI driver leads Los Angeles police pursuit through San Fernando Valley and Ventura County
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol pursued a DUI driver through the San Fernando Valley and well into Ventura County.
Officers said the suspect was possibly armed with a gun.
The driver led the LAPD through the city streets and nearly every freeway between Sun Valley and Woodland Hills until the California Highway Patrol took over the chase as it continued into Ventura County.