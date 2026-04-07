LAPD takes driver into custody after pursuit around East Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department took a man into custody after a pursuit on the streets of LA, according to authorities.

The pursuit began sometime after 10 a.m., although it's not yet clear where. The LAPD said the driver was wanted for allegedly violating a domestic violence restraining order.

As of 10:45 a.m., the unknown driver was driving erratically near downtown LA.

The driver exited the vehicle in the middle of the road at multiple points. At one point, the man retrieved what appeared to be bottles from the Honda's trunk.

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a driver on the streets of LA, according to authorities. CBS LA

He was driving erratically at some points, including on the wrong side of the road. At 10:55 a.m., the man pulled next to an LAPD squad car in Lincoln Heights, slowed down, and then reversed for several dozen feet before fleeing the area.

At 10:59 a.m., the man pulled beside what appeared to be an apartment building in Lincoln Heights, exited the vehicle and spoke for a brief moment. It's not yet clear what was said, but he later reentered the Honda and drove away.

The man spoke to LAPD officers from the vehicle in the area of Avenue 22 and North Broadway in Lincoln Heights at 11:06 a.m. before pulling over, stepping out of the vehicle and surrendering. He was subsequently taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.