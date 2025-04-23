Watch CBS News
LAPD pursuit ends in gunfire as police shoot suspect wanted on felony warrant in Willowbrook

By
Dean Fioresi
LAPD pursuit ends in gunfire as police shoot suspect wanted on felony warrant in Willowbrook
An LAPD pursuit ended in gunfire on Wednesday in Willowbrook, leaving the suspect hospitalized. 

The chase began at around 2:10 p.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers began to follow a car "linked to a felony warrant" near 113th Street in Compton, according to a post on X from the department. 

Officers were pursuing the suspect when he drove onto the 105 Freeway heading eastbound when he "made a U-turn, stopped the vehicle facing the officers, exited, and fled westbound" on foot, another post said. 

As he was running, police claim that he reached into a backpack he was carrying, which prompted them to open fire. 

"At that moment, an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said. "The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital."

The man's condition is not known. Investigators have not yet revealed what the felony warrant was for.

Police say that there was no weapon found at the scene or inside of the man's backpack. 

No other injuries were reported. 

