LAPD pursuit ends after another driver collides with officer
Paramedics took an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department to the hospital after colliding with another driver during a pursuit in Willowbrook.
The brief pursuit started at around 9:30 p.m. after the officer saw what they described as a reckless driver. Shortly after initiating the chase, another driver hit the officer's vehicle near the intersection of S. Mona Boulevard and E 124th Street, according to LAPD.
The officer suffered an arm injury. Paramedics took the officer to the hospital in a stable condition. LAPD did not release the condition of the other driver; however, the person stayed at the scene.
The suspect the officer was chasing drove away after the crash.