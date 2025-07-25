LAPD pursuit ends after another driver collides with officer

LAPD officer injured after crashing during pursuit in Willowbrook

LAPD officer injured after crashing during pursuit in Willowbrook

Paramedics took an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department to the hospital after colliding with another driver during a pursuit in Willowbrook.

The brief pursuit started at around 9:30 p.m. after the officer saw what they described as a reckless driver. Shortly after initiating the chase, another driver hit the officer's vehicle near the intersection of S. Mona Boulevard and E 124th Street, according to LAPD.

The officer suffered an arm injury. Paramedics took the officer to the hospital in a stable condition. LAPD did not release the condition of the other driver; however, the person stayed at the scene.

The suspect the officer was chasing drove away after the crash.