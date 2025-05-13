Watch CBS News
Local News

Several people injured after LAPD pursuit ends in crash in Leimert Park

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A woman and a 12-year-old boy were extricated from a car after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Leimert Park Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash occurred around 8:21 p.m. near Crenshaw Boulevard and Vernon Avenue.

Officers were pursuing a driver wanted for a possible DUI. It is unclear how the crash took place.

Firefighters had to extricate a 30-year-old woman and a 12-year-old from the car. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the boy's condition remains unknown, the LAPD said.

After the crash, an LAPD patrol car caught fire. The officers were able to get out safely and were not injured.

Police said another car was also involved in the crash and the driver was also taken to a nearby hospital. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.