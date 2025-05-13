Several people injured after LAPD pursuit ends in crash in Leimert Park

A woman and a 12-year-old boy were extricated from a car after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Leimert Park Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash occurred around 8:21 p.m. near Crenshaw Boulevard and Vernon Avenue.

Officers were pursuing a driver wanted for a possible DUI. It is unclear how the crash took place.

Firefighters had to extricate a 30-year-old woman and a 12-year-old from the car. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the boy's condition remains unknown, the LAPD said.

After the crash, an LAPD patrol car caught fire. The officers were able to get out safely and were not injured.

Police said another car was also involved in the crash and the driver was also taken to a nearby hospital.