Suspect wanted for assaulting LAPD officer arrested after hours-long pursuit

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of a driver wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer for nearly three hours on Wednesday night before he was finally taken into custody.

The chase began with North Hollywood Division officers near Colfax and Ventura in Studio City. He briefly drove on the 101 Freeway before exiting in Hollywood for several minutes and returning onto the opposite side of the 101. Eventually, he wound up on the 5 Freeway, where he was seen driving at speeds averaging 15 miles per hour.

Police said that the suspect, a known gang member with multiple felonies that include burglary and involuntary manslaughter, allegedly assaulted an officer with a deadly weapon. They did not say exactly where the assault happened, but noted that it happened Sunday when they were called for a domestic violence incident.

Police said he is known to be armed and dangerous. During the chase, officers said they were talking to the suspect's wife on the phone.

At around 9:30 p.m., the suspect exited I-5 in the Lincoln Heights area as nearly a dozen LAPD patrol cars followed close behind. He continued along Valley Boulevard through El Sereno, University Hills and into the San Gabriel Valley.

After circling back around through the same area and heading towards downtown Los Angeles, the suspect got back onto the 101 Freeway heading north, while still driving at slow speeds.

There appeared to be considerable damage to the front of the car, but it's unclear if it happened during the chase. It also appeared that the front right tire was completely deflated.

Finally, just after 11 p.m., the suspect exited the vehicle at a motel near Lankershim Boulevard and Oxnard Street in North Hollywood, where he attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly chased down by nearly a dozen officers and taken into custody.