Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD pursues allegedly stolen vehicle through Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver accused of stealing a vehicle on Monday morning.

The department confirmed that the pursuit began in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. As of 8:50 a.m., aerial images showed officers in pursuit of a black sedan in Beverly Hills.

By 8:55 a.m., the driver was in West Hollywood before moving to the Hollywood Hills.

The driver entered the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at 9:01 a.m. They exited to the San Fernando Valley by 9:06 a.m.

At 9:32 a.m., the driver was traveling on Hollywood Boulevard along the Walk of Fame.

During the pursuit, the driver was spotted driving erratically, oftentimes running red lights and traveling on the wrong side of the road. They evaded police-placed spike strips on at least one instance.

No additional details were immediately made available. It wasn't clear if any passengers were inside the sedan.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue