LAPD pursues allegedly stolen vehicle through Los Angeles

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver accused of stealing a vehicle on Monday morning.

The department confirmed that the pursuit began in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. As of 8:50 a.m., aerial images showed officers in pursuit of a black sedan in Beverly Hills.

By 8:55 a.m., the driver was in West Hollywood before moving to the Hollywood Hills.

The driver entered the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at 9:01 a.m. They exited to the San Fernando Valley by 9:06 a.m.

At 9:32 a.m., the driver was traveling on Hollywood Boulevard along the Walk of Fame.

During the pursuit, the driver was spotted driving erratically, oftentimes running red lights and traveling on the wrong side of the road. They evaded police-placed spike strips on at least one instance.

No additional details were immediately made available. It wasn't clear if any passengers were inside the sedan.