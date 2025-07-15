Watch CBS News
Suspect taken into custody after high-speed police pursuit in San Fernando Valley

By KCAL News Staff

A suspect was taken into custody after a high-speed police pursuit in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday morning. 

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the pursuit began around 9:40 a.m. near Vanowen Street and Nobel Avenue near the Valley Presbyterian Hospital in the Van Nuys area. 

SkyCal flew over the pursuit where the driver could be seen driving erratically, running several red lights, and almost hitting other vehicles. At certain points, the driver was reaching speeds of over 90 mph on surface streets and driving on the wrong side of the street. 

