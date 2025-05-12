Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD officers shoot man allegedly armed with knife at Tarzana apartment building

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Man armed with knife shot by police at Tarzana apartment complex
Man armed with knife shot by police at Tarzana apartment complex 00:58

Los Angeles police shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife at an apartment building in Tarzana on Monday night. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but police say that they were called to the 6200 block of Reseda Boulevard near Erwin Street at around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Sometime after their arrival, police shot the suspect. He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

No other injuries were reported in the incident. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.