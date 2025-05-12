LAPD officers shoot man allegedly armed with knife at Tarzana apartment building

Los Angeles police shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife at an apartment building in Tarzana on Monday night.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but police say that they were called to the 6200 block of Reseda Boulevard near Erwin Street at around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sometime after their arrival, police shot the suspect. He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.