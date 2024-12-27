Robbery suspect arrested after high speed chase through South Bay area

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of an alleged robbery suspect when the driver and another occupant fled from the car on foot.

It's unclear what prompted the chase to begin, but police say that the same car was involved in some sort of robbery in earlier December.

The suspect, behind the wheel of a silver Mercedes-Benz, could often be seen hurtling along surface streets at high speeds while swerving in and out of traffic. They often drove on the wrong side of the road as they continued to flee through the area.

On several occasions the suspect almost crashed into other cars while speeding through intersections after running red lights.

At around 7:35 p.m., the suspect got onto the southbound I-405 where they could be seen driving up to 120 miles per hour, still swerving around other cars.

Several minutes later, after exiting in the Wrigley neighborhood in Long Beach, the driver and another occupant jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested by police after they were chased on foot.

Police say that the passenger, an unidentified woman, is possibly wanted for murder and being taken to a police station for further investigation. They did not provide additional information.