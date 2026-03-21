Robbery suspect arrested after East LA pursuit in U-Haul box truck

An alleged robbery suspect was arrested on Saturday night following a lengthy chase in a U-Haul box truck through the East Los Angeles area.

It's unclear where the chase began, but El Monte Police Department officers were seen following the box truck as it sped along surface streets in Boyle Heights and the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.

At times, the suspect was seen driving at speeds up to 70 miles per hour, but they continued to obey typical traffic laws as the chase continued.

California Highway Patrol officers told CBS LA that the driver was wanted for robbery, but did not provide further details.

As the driver sat in traffic at the E. Slauson Avenue and State Street intersection, an officer ran up and dropped a spike strip under the truck's back right tire. It's unclear if the driver noticed or if it was successful in popping the tire.

At around 8:25 p.m., the suspect got onto the 710 Freeway heading south. Officers were still following close behind as they exited several minutes later on Firestone Boulevard near Garfield Avenue in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area once again. They then drove into the Downey-Norwalk area, where they came to a stop near Morning Avenue and De Palma Street, where they got out of the car and began running on foot.

The suspect, who appeared to be a woman, was seen carrying some sort of bag as she ran through the front yards of homes until being taken into custody by CHP officers.