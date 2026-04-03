LAPD officers fatally shoot man in Westmont neighborhood of Los Angeles County

A man whom the Los Angeles Police Department believes was responsible for another shooting was fatally shot by officers in the Westmont neighborhood on Friday morning.

The LAPD said they responded to a radio call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue around 1 a.m. Comments from the radio call said a man had shot another man and the suspect had fled west on Imperial Avenue.

Police requested additional units in the area. Responding officers found the suspect allegedly armed with a handgun.

The LAPD said officers gave the suspect multiple commands, but he refused to comply, and the suspect was struck by police gunfire.

Paramedics from the LA County Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the suspect dead. He was later identified by LAPD officers as 45-year-old Eliar Real Hernandez.

"Hernandez was walking on the sidewalk while holding a handgun pointed at his head," police said. "One of the officers issued verbal commands in an effort to gain compliance; however, Hernandez failed to comply and subsequently turned toward the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting."

Police recovered a 9mm ghost handgun from the scene, which will be booked into evidence.

The victim of the initial shooting was taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition. It is unclear what led up to that shooting.

The LAPD said it will be reviewing body-worn cameras during its investigation.