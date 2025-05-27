LAPD officers chase allegedly armed motorcyclist in South LA

Los Angeles police were chasing a suspect who was allegedly armed with a gun in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

It's unclear where the pursuit began, but the suspect could be seen hurtling along the 110 Freeway as they headed into downtown Los Angeles. They could be seen as they split lanes between other traffic while still traveling at high speeds.

Police called the chase off just before 5:30 p.m. due to the dangerous way the suspect was driving.

They believe that the suspect may have thrown the gun sometime during the pursuit.

The motorcyclist exited the freeway in the downtown area, where they were able to avoid police.