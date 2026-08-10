LAPD officer pleads not guilty to illegally recording his coworkers' conversations

The Los Angeles Police Department officer accused of illegally recording his coworkers allegedly saying sexist, homophobic and racist remarks.

Daniel Flores, 43, faces 16 counts for allegedly recording his colleagues without their permission that could lead to a sentence of up to 13 years in prison. The LA County District Attorney's Office said he secretly recorded his coworkers 122 times while working at LAPD's Recruitment and Employment Division in 2024.

"[The] defendant's motive to make the recordings was less altruistic and more personally motivated to avoid being transferred to patrol and to reap a financial windfall from suing the City of Los Angeles," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Flores claimed in a hostile-workplace lawsuit filed against the city in June that he recorded the conversations as part of a "lawful investigation" into officers using slurs. He also claimed that the hostile workplace environment began in late 2021 when a new supervisor took over his division. Flores claimed the supervisor "repeatedly made derogatory statements and fostered an environment in which other employees were encouraged to do the same."

Flores said he submitted complaints about his coworkers' comments and more than 120 recordings to LAPD's Internal Affairs Division and the LA Police Commission in January 2025.

"One can address important issues by going through the proper legal channels," Hochman said. "If one chooses a law-breaking path instead, then the consequences will be straightforward and significant."

His attorney, Alan Jackson, said Flores was being targeted for reporting racism within the department.

"Makes no sense. It's abusive," Jackson said. "From now until this case is over, we will defend Mr. Flores as vigorously as we possibly can against what we think is prosecutorial overreach, desperate prosecutorial overreach."

In court filings, some colleagues said Flores at times made references to the desire to earn large payouts from the department in the form of civil lawsuits, which he allegedly referred to as the "LAPD lottery." Prosecutors said Flores used the recordings to cash in on his job at the department without working. Prosecutors also claimed he altered the recordings to omit his participation in the allegedly bigoted conversations.

Last Thursday, Mayor Karen Bass denounced the "alleged racist, sexist, and homophobic comments" but shared her concern about the charges dissuading future whistleblowers from reporting "egregious behavior."

"While I understand that it is inappropriate and a crime to record colleagues without their consent, these charges certainly send the wrong message that calling out egregious behavior could land you in prison," Bass said. "I am worried that this will deter whistleblowers and discourage officers from using the appropriate reporting channels in the future."

After prosecutors filed the charges, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said he supported prosecutors filing charges against Flores.

"I am committed to ensuring the workplace is professional, respectful, and free from misconduct, and any employee who violates those standards will be held accountable," McDonnell said.