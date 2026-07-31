LAPD officer charged with illegally recording colleagues' conversations

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged with illegally recording his colleagues' conversations.

Daniel Flores, 43, faces 16 counts for allegedly recording his colleagues without their permission. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 10. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 13 years in prison.

"This case serves as a warning to anyone seeking to record a conversation without the other person's permission that doing so is illegal and has been a crime in the state of California for over 50 years," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

The LA County District Attorney's Office said some of the recordings allegedly contained homophobic, racist and sexist remarks. Hochman denounced the remarks and called for the employees to be held accountable.

"One can address important issues by going through the proper legal channels," Hochman said. "If one chooses a law-breaking path instead, then the consequences will be straightforward and significant."

Flores allegedly recorded the conversations in 2024. The District Attorney's Office said Flores and his colleagues were in charge of hiring at LAPD.

"It doesn't matter where you work or who you are – a neighbor, a coworker or, in this case, a police officer," Hochman said. "Your right to privacy in a confidential conversation is protected, no matter who is doing the recording or, with few exceptions, why they are doing the recording."