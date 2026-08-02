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LAPD officer injured after driver crashes into police vehicle in Venice

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was injured after a driver crashed into at least one police vehicle, authorities said.

According to the LAPD, the incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Sunday near the Venice Pier, after a driver was reported to be driving through a walkway.

It's not yet clear how the incident occured, but the driver rammed into a police vehicle, leaving an officer injured.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance with unspecified injuries.

It's not yet clear if a suspect was arrested or if any other injuries were reported. No additional details were immediately made available.

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