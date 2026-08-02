LAPD officer injured after driver crashes into police vehicle in Venice

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was injured after a driver crashed into at least one police vehicle, authorities said.

According to the LAPD, the incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Sunday near the Venice Pier, after a driver was reported to be driving through a walkway.

It's not yet clear how the incident occured, but the driver rammed into a police vehicle, leaving an officer injured.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance with unspecified injuries.

It's not yet clear if a suspect was arrested or if any other injuries were reported. No additional details were immediately made available.