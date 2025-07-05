LAPD officer hospitalized after Exposition Park shooting

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was hospitalized after a shooting in Exposition Park on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at Western Avenue and W. 39th Place, at around 3:45 p.m., according to LAPD officials.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but the department says that one officer was shot in the taken to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police said that the suspect was arrested at the scene.

No further information was provided.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell is expected to provide a statement from outside of the hospital later Saturday.