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LAPD officer dies during training exercise in Huntington Beach

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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An on-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer with the Metropolitan Division died during a training exercise in Huntington Beach this morning. The officer has been identified as Thomas Denton, according to the LAPD.

According to an LAPD spokesperson, the death occurred at 11 a.m. A procession honoring Officer Denton took place from the Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley.  

No further information is available currently. This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

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Firefighters salute a fallen LAPD officer during a Thursday procession. CBS LA

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