LAPD officer dies during training exercise in Huntington Beach

An on-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer with the Metropolitan Division died during a training exercise in Huntington Beach this morning. The officer has been identified as Thomas Denton, according to the LAPD.

According to an LAPD spokesperson, the death occurred at 11 a.m. A procession honoring Officer Denton took place from the Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley.

No further information is available currently. This is a developing story; check back for updates.