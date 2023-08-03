LAPD offering $50,00 information connected to 2022 attempted murder

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking help identifying two gunmen connected to an attempted murder from 2022.

The shooting happened on April 16, 2022, at about 2:35 a.m. According to detectives, the two men followed the victim from the Hyde Sunset nightclub near the intersection of Sunset and Cresent Heights Boulevards to a parking lot a couple blocks away.

The victim was standing beside a car when the two men tried to rob him at gunpoint. In the midst of the armed robbery, one of the shooters fired off one round striking the victim. Without any of the victim's property, they got into their getaway car and drove away.

LAPD released this photo of the gunmen approaching the victim. LAPD

According to police, the getaway car is a 2004-2012 BMW 3-Series or a black or dark-colored sedan. The car has five-spoke wheels, no front license plate and possibly has a damaged or malfunctioning side tail light on the passenger side.

An example of the car police believe the gunmen drove away in. LAPD

LAPD is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detectives Dupree or Casalicchio at (213) 486-6890. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or their website.