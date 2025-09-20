Reward offered as LAPD detectives search for shooter who killed 42-year-old man in 2020

Police have offered a $50,000 reward as they continue searching for the person who shot and killed a 42-year-old man in South Los Angeles in 2020.

Dominic Ladon Gooden was standing in the 1300 block of W. 69th Street at around 2:40 p.m. on July 28, 2020, when "multiple suspects exited their vehicles and opened fire," according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police identified two different cars that they believe are involved in the incident: a gray four-door 2013 Nissan Sentra and a silver 2005 four-door Mercedes-Benz C-320. They shared photos of each as their probe into the shooting continues.

Dominic Ladon Gooden (left), who was fatally shot in 2020 in South Los Angeles. LAPD investigators shared photos of two cars (right, top and bottom) they believe are involved in the incident. Los Angeles Police Department

After years of investigation without identifying a suspect, police have turned to the public in hopes of securing some new evidence or leads.

"South Bureau Homicide Detectives have been unable to identify the suspects responsible for this murder and believes that no future leads will develop in this case without the assistance of the community," police said. "If you know who committed this crime, or if you have any information about the murder, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department immediately. All information will be kept strictly confidential."

As such, they announced a $50,000 reward for information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (323) 786-5128.