LAPD motorcycle officer injured following crash on 405 Freeway

Two lanes of the 405 Freeway closed on Thursday after a motorcycle officer crashed close to the median.

The collision happened at about 4:05 p.m. near the Skirball Center on-ramp, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the officer to the hospital roughly 30 minutes after the crash.

The LAFD and LAPD did not immediately release the officer's condition.

Police closed the left lanes of 405 Freeway northbound following the crash.