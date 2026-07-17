LAPD motorcycle officer involved in 405 Freeway crash near Wilshire Blvd.

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic collision on the southbound 405 Freeway in Westwood on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., the LAPD said both sides of the 405 Freeway were closed near Wilshire Boulevard as an ambulance responded for the officer.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it transported a patient in an ambulance; the patient's condition is not known at this time.

Aerial footage showed a red SUV stopped in the carpool lane, as multiple police officers were at the scene. A tow truck arrived to haul off the crashed motorcycle.

No further information is available at this time.