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LAPD motorcycle officer involved in 405 Freeway crash near Wilshire Blvd.

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic collision on the southbound 405 Freeway in Westwood on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., the LAPD said both sides of the 405 Freeway were closed near Wilshire Boulevard as an ambulance responded for the officer.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it transported a patient in an ambulance; the patient's condition is not known at this time.

Aerial footage showed a red SUV stopped in the carpool lane, as multiple police officers were at the scene. A tow truck arrived to haul off the crashed motorcycle.

No further information is available at this time. 

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The LAPD motorcycle involved in a 405 Freeway traffic collision is hauled off. The officer was transported in an ambulence in unknown condition. CBS LA

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