LAPD motorcycle officer involved in 405 Freeway crash near Wilshire Blvd.
A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic collision on the southbound 405 Freeway in Westwood on Friday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., the LAPD said both sides of the 405 Freeway were closed near Wilshire Boulevard as an ambulance responded for the officer.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said it transported a patient in an ambulance; the patient's condition is not known at this time.
Aerial footage showed a red SUV stopped in the carpool lane, as multiple police officers were at the scene. A tow truck arrived to haul off the crashed motorcycle.
No further information is available at this time.