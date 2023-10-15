LAPD monitoring Palestinian rights demonstration in West LA

A Palestinian rights demonstration was underway Saturday afternoon near the Federal Building in West Los Angeles with police keeping a watchful eye to preserve peace.

The demonstration dubbed "Rally for Return: ALL OUT FOR GAZA" began about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in front of the Consulate General of Israel at 11766 Wilshire Blvd., according to the Palestinian Youth Movement, which held similar events in cities around North America amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.

The crowd size was estimated by reporters at the scene to be over 1,000 to thousands and included participants marching along Wilshire Boulevard.

"West LA Div is monitoring a demonstration near the Federal Building, working with the group organizers to facilitate First Amendment Rights," the LAPD PIO posted on X. "Traffic will Be impacted on Wilshire Blvd. from Federal to Veteran (avenues)."

As of about 4:20 p.m., the event was staying peaceful, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

But Emily Holshouser with the Southern California News Group reported that "Things got very tense in the crowd when a man holding an Israeli flag and wearing a kippah approached some people. Police separated everybody after a few minutes."

At one point during the demonstration, someone released tear gas or a similar agent.

Some demonstrators wore or carried Palestinian flags and signs reading "Resistance is Not Terrorism," "Long Live Palestine" and "Free All Palestinian Political Prisoners. End the Occupation."

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 2:42 p.m. shutting down the northbound and southbound Wilshire Boulevard on- and off-ramps from the San Diego (405) Freeway. The ramps were reopened at 4:38 p.m.

The LAPD reported at about 3:45 p.m. that "Wilshire Blvd is open to traffic. Intermittent closures on side streets to allow pedestrians to cross at the intersections."