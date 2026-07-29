LAPD asking public for help finding missing 93-year-old woman

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 93-year-old woman who was last seen in Rampart Village.

Sangyeon Han was last seen on Saturday at about 10 a.m. on the 100 block of Commonwealth Avenue. Police said she has dementia and her family is concerned for her safety.

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 93-year-old woman who was last seen in Rampart Village. LAPD

She's an Asian woman with gray hair and brown eyes. Police listed her at 5 feet tall and about 110 pounds.

The LAPD asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit of the LAPD's Detective Support and Vice Division at 213-996-1800 or dial 911.