LAPD launches homicide investigation after man shot to death in Downtown Los Angeles

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Los Angeles late Thursday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was first reported at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bay Street near Mateo Street.

When first responders arrived they found one man, in his 30s, dead in the back of a warehouse at the scene. It was unclear if that was where the shooting took place.

The victim was reportedly approached by a male suspect on foot who shot him and fled from the area in an unknown vehicle.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

As the investigation continued, officers learned that a second person was shot in the leg and wounded during the shooting, but they were taken to the hospital by a third person at the scene.

"We have detectives and investigators going to the hospital to interview that person," said LAPD Lieutenant Ryan Rabbett.

Police revealed that the shooting happened near a film set and security officers working at that location heard the shots and reported it to LAPD. No one from that location was believed to be involved.

Authorities were unsure whether the shooting was gang-related.