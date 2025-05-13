LAPD launches hate crime investigation into graffiti at Islamic Center of Southern California

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a hate crime investigation after vandals tagged the Islamic Center of Southern California.

"As a house of worship, the Islamic Center of Southern California has always strived to be a space of refuge, dignity, and community for all Angelenos. We are deeply saddened by this act, but not deterred," the house of worship stated.

The vandalism, mainly graffiti, defaced the Islamic Center of Southern California's exterior wall and nearby trees. The center said LAPD identified the symbols as "potentially hate-motivated."

"To our daily congregants, families, students, and visitors — your safety and peace of mind are paramount," ICSC said in a statement. "We understand that incidents like this may cause concern, fear, or even strong emotions such as anger or grief, especially for those who come to ICSC for prayer, learning, or a sense of belonging. These are all valid and deeply human reactions."

The center said it will be holding a press conference on Friday, May 16 with the LAPD and other leaders to provide more information about the graffiti.

"While this act reflects a broader climate of hostility affecting houses of worship across the nation, our resolve remains firm," ICSC said in a statement. "We continue to be anchored in our mission to foster mercy, justice, and unity — values that will never be erased by acts of hate."