LAPD investigators searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck bicyclist in South LA

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in South Los Angeles in late April.

It happened at around 10 p.m. on April 20 near the intersection of Central Avenue and 120th Street according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that a speeding car heading north struck a bicyclist heading in the same direction on Central.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where they later died.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the alleged driver.

As their investigation continues, detectives are still searching for leads on a suspect and vehicle involved in the crash. Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD's South Traffic Division at (213) 677-9791.