LA-based rapper Blxst shares video of burglars breaking into his house while his family was inside

Rapper Blxst says his LA home was burglarized while family was still inside

Los Angeles based rapper Blxst said that his home was hit by burglars this week while he was away but his family was inside.

He says that his Encino home was targeted in the early morning hours of Tuesday, sharing surveillance footage of the moments that three hooded men gained access through a glass door.

"Imagine being across the country away from my family during one of the heights of my career & waking up to my son face timing me at 4am saying 'I think bad guys are in the house," the rapper's Instagram post said. "Words can't express the frustration & the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys."

Investigators say that the burglary happened at around 2:50 a.m. at a home in the 16000 block of Morrison Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They also noted that two children and one adult were home at the time of the incident, when the suspects broke through a first floor window.

It's unclear at the time what was taken from the home.

No injuries have been reported and police have not announced any arrests connected to the matter.

Blxst's debut studio album, titled "I'll Always Come Find You," was released on Friday.