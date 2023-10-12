Driver taken into custody after pursuit in Santa Monica area
A man led LAPD on a brief pursuit through Venice and Santa Monica Thursday afternoon.
The chase started around 12:10 p.m. when the driver started doing donuts. The suspect was wanted for a possible assault with a deadly weapon on city employees.
Authorities dropped a spike strip in front of the vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the Santa Monica area.
The driver surrendered shortly after the pursuit started and got out of the vehicle. He was seen being taken into custody at 12:25 p.m.
