Driver taken into custody after pursuit in Santa Monica area

By KCAL-News Staff

A man led LAPD on a brief pursuit through Venice and Santa Monica Thursday afternoon.

The chase started around 12:10 p.m. when the driver started doing donuts. The suspect was wanted for a possible assault with a deadly weapon on city employees.

Authorities dropped a spike strip in front of the vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the Santa Monica area.

The driver surrendered shortly after the pursuit started and got out of the vehicle. He was seen being taken into custody at 12:25 p.m.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 12:14 PM

