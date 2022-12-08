Pursuit suspect nabbed in Koreatown after pedestrian, vehicles struck

The suspect bailed on foot and was quickly apprehended at Normandie Ave. and 6th Street, about 3 miles from the scene of the pedestrian crash. CBSLA

LAPD officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that reportedly struck a bicyclist near 2nd St. and Beaudry Ave. in the Westlake area at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle, a gray Audi SUV, was reportedly occupied by a single driver, described as a man about 30 years old.

The vehicle reportedly struck three other vehicles in the Koreatown area.

The suspect bailed on foot and was quickly apprehended at Normandie Ave. and 6th Street, about 3 miles from the scene of the pedestrian crash.

The condition of the bicyclist was unknown. LAPD confirmed the rider was the victim of a hit-and-run collision.

It was unclear if there were other injuries at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.

The vehicle reportedly struck three other vehicles in the Koreatown area. CBSLA

A stolen vehicle reportedly struck a bicyclist near 2nd St. and Beaudry Ave. CBSLA