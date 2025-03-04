Pursuit suspect drives away after PIT maneuver in Chatsworth

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near Chatsworth.

It started near Canoga Park.

The suspect weaved past traffic and drove on the wrong side of the road several times.

Officers attempted to use the PIT maneuver several times during the chase. However, after multiple attempts, an LAPD cruiser successfully utilized the PIT maneuver to stop the suspect near Winnetka Avenue and Superior Street in Chatsworth.

The driver did not immediately surrender and stayed in the vehicle after pushing the driver's side door open.

After a brief standoff, the suspect reversed away from the officers and drove away. The suspect passed by Superior Middle School while slowly moving away from the police.

He drove around the area for a few moments before parking behind another vehicle along Cozycroft Avenue and Plummer Street.

The driver surrendered after a brief standoff.