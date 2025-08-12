Los Angeles police chase stolen vehicle through San Fernando Valley

A stolen SUV led the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday night.

Gang unit officers from the LAPD's Devonshire Station initiated the pursuit near Van Nuys Airport. With his headlights turned off, the suspect led officers through city streets before entering the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

He led police into Hollywood and crashed into another driver while trying to weave through traffic. He drove through Hollywood Hills neighborhoods before returning to the freeway.

The suspect drove back to the approximate area where the chase began.

After driving on the 170 Freeway for several minutes, LAPD officers handed over the pursuit to the California Highway Patrol close to Arleta.

With CHP officers trailing behind, the suspect exited the freeway in Pacoima and drove around several neighborhoods. The suspect continued to drive recklessly through city streets, blowing through red lights.

The suspect eventually ditched the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Branford Street and San Fernando Road. He ran into an industrial complex shortly before officers arrived.

Police were still searching for him by 8:35 p.m.