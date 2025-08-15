Pursuit suspect crashes on I-5 Freeway in Elysian Park

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle near North Hollywood.

The pursuit began in Hollywood but quickly moved through the San Fernando Valley after the suspect sped away on freeways. The suspect kept the car's lights off during most of the pursuit. After exiting the highway, the driver also ran through several red lights.

The suspect returned to the freeway, at times reaching speeds well above 100 mph as the California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. While on the 5 Freeway in Elysian Park, the driver crashed into the side railing near the Stadium Way exit.

CHP officers quickly arrested the suspect.